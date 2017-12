‘‘2019 ఎన్నికల్లో బాలకృష్ణపై గెలవకపోతే అరగుండుతో ఊరేగుతా..’’

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

YCP Hindupur Constituency Incharge Naveen Nischal told that he will definately send back MLA Balakrishna in 2019 Elections. If not he will remove half hair on his head and roam in the town. Naveen Nischal critisized MLA Balakrishna. He also told that Balakrishna ignored his promises what he given in 2014 elections and voters of the Hindupur constituency will not believe Balakrishna anymore.. he concluded.