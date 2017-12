‘పోలవరం’ ఆగిపోయే పరిస్థితి వస్తే ఎంతవరకైనా వెళ్తా: సీఎం చంద్రబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

I will go upto any extent if Polavaram Project will be stopped, says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. Every Monday Babu conducting review meeting regarding this project. Today he personally visited Polavaram Project and monitered the various works of the project. After that while speaking chandrababu told that opposition party doing bad propaganda against polavaram which unbearable.