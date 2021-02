వాలంటీర్ వ్యవస్థ రద్దుకు డిమాండ్ -అంతలోనే సీఎం జగన్ కీలక ఆదేశాలు -ఇక ప్రపంచ స్థాయిలో..

English summary

days after Grama/ward Volunteers agitation for pay hike, andhra pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the officials to prepare for the function to honor the Grama/ward Volunteers on Ugadi day. cm held review on planning department on monday. TDP leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy demands to immediate removal of the volunteer system in the state. said volunteers who provided such good services should be honored.