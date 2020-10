English summary

andhra pradesh High Court held that ysrcp leaders remarks were aimed at disrupting democracy. The court opined that the remarks of the Ysrcp leaders should be considered as an attack on the courts. The High Court questioned the police as to why cases were not registered against the leaders who made the remarks. The court questioned why no action was taken on the remarks made by the judges and courts that cases were being registered immediately if comments were made against the government.