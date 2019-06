జగన్ కు 'అడ్మినిస్ట్రేషన్ గురు' గా అజేయ కల్లం.. ఎందుకంటే

English summary

From the last one year, there are rumours that the then CM aspirant YS Jagan is actually taking 'administration' related classes from just retired AP Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam, who has a meritorious track record as a commendable IAS officer. And now, the CM rewarded him with a big post.A while ago, Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Ex IAS officer Ajeya Kallam as a Special Advisor to AP CM YS Jagan. Not only Ajeya Kallam will be guiding Jagan in the administration but will function independently like a cabinet minister with almost 10 officers working under him directly. Also, the retired IAS is going to handle all the top IAS and IPS officers for Jagan, as he knows all of them inside out.