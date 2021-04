English summary

Principal special judge BR Madhusudhan Rao of CBI courts in Hyderabad on Wednesday issued notieces to andhra pradesh chief minister YS jagan mohan reddy regarding bail cancelation plea. the cbi court is hearing the petetion filed by disgruntled YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju seeking cancellation of bail given to ys jagan. the court also sends notices to investigating agecy cbi too.