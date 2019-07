జైలుకెళ్ళిన ఐఏఎస్ అధికారిణి శ్రీలక్ష్మికి జగన్ ప్రోత్సాహం... పారదర్శక పాలన అంటే ఇదేనా? టీడీపీ వ్యూహం

English summary

A few weeks ago, senior IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi, who was involved in various corruption charges met the Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister YS Jagan Reddy and expressed her desire to work under his governance. Mr.Reddy also responded to a positive way and working on the possibility of her posting on deputation in the A.P. Government.Sources reveal that regarding the same issue, Jagan’s close aid and Rajyasabha member Vijay Sai Reddy is lobbying with the Prime Minister office. Reports reveal that Sai Reddy had already met the Home Minister, Amit Shah and had a brief discussed on this topic.Now, this act by Jagan’s government has become a new weapon for the opposition Yellow party as they are questioning how will Jagan Reddy bring transparency in the government by encouraging corrupt officers like Mr.SriLakshmi?Needlessly to say, this topic has become a burning issue in the AP assembly and we need to wait and watch the consequences further.