జగన్! బాబును చూసి నేర్చుకో, లేదంటే అంతే: సొంత పార్టీ నేతల షాక్

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Leader-centric YSR Kutumbam and missed call concept seem to be encouraging for the YSRC. However, lack of vision to build cadre-based structures still appears to be a minus for the YSRC and election strategist Prashanth Kishor is working on it, as per YSRC sources.