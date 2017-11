జగన్ పాదయాత్ర: అనుమతిపై గందరగోళం, పొరపాటుపై పొరపాటు, నవ్వులపాలవుతున్న వ్యూహకర్తలు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

There is lot of confusion takes place in the issue of Police Permission for YS Jagan's Padayatra. After returned from Landon Tour YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arranged a meeting with his party senior leaders. MP Vijaya Sai Reddy, MLA Roja, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Dharmana Prasada Rao and some more leaders are participated in this meeting. After this meeting MLA Roja announced that Permission for YS Jagan's Padayatra will be taken by the YCP co-ordinators in various places. After hearing this, seniors was shocked and they immediately announced that Jagan will take permission from DGP for his Padayatra. And also all the leaders including YCP Chief Jagan fired on MLA Roja that instead of keeping secrets she is revealing the decessions to public.