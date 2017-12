నేను చూసుకుంటా, రూ.10 లక్షలిస్తా: జగన్ హామీ, పరిటాల సునీత కౌంటర్

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Promising to go a step further than his father in serving the people, Leader of the Opposition and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday sought the blessings of the people. He was speaking at a public meeting at Madigubba cross in Raptadu mandal where the Muslim population is more.