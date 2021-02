English summary

YS Sharmila has been active in launching a new political party in Telangana. Several key people met her on Monday at the Lotus Pond in Hyderabad. Among those who met Sharmila were Ramachandra Murthy, a former adviser to the Jagan government, and Rangareddy, a former Congress MLC. Narsireddy made sensational remarks that Telangana Chief Minister KCR belongs to Andhra region.