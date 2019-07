ఏపీ మంత్రులు , ఎమ్మెల్యేలు , అధికారులపై జగన్ నిఘా నేత్రం .. తేడా వస్తే తాట తీసుడే

English summary

According to reliable sources, Jagan's Secret Operations Team has been formed to prevent corruption in the AP administration's secretariat. There is a big debate in the Secretariat now that every branch of the AP will turn around with button cameras near the chamber and look into every aspect of it.It is also rumored that these surveillance agents have been sending information to the party high command and Jagan from time to time in the AP Secretariat. In the YCP, are there any secret deals in the government? The debate about whether someone is being manipulated the information is giving the team to intelligence.