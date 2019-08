రాజ్య సభ సభ్యురాలిగా కిల్లి కృపారాణికి ఛాన్స్ !!... స్థానిక వైసీపీ నేతల విముఖత .. రీజన్ ఇదే

English summary

Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani has joined YSRCP ahead of the election. In the recent election, she could not get the chance to contest the election as her desire to contest from Tekkali on MLA ticket and Srikakulam MP ticket could not be fulfilled as party chief has already offered the same tickets to others. Killi Kruparani was only confined to party campaigning in the election. Now, it is learned from party sources that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy may send the senior leader Killi Kruparani to Rajya Sabha. It is said that by sending her to Rajya Sabha, she may play a key role in checking Tekkali TDP MLA Atchannaidu Kinjarapu and Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu as she hails from Srikakulam district.