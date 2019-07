ఏపీ సీఎం జగన్ నవనీత్ కౌర్ కే కాదు చాలా మందికి ఇన్స్పిరేషన్... ఎందుకంటే

English summary

Not just Navaneet Kaur, who is angry at the decisions taken by Jagan, those who wish to pursue a Jagan-style struggle in politics, and who appreciate the image of Jagan despite opposition, appear in many current politics. Jagan, who has emerged as an influential leader in a short time, is now of particular interest to many regional political parties across the country. Jagan's attempt to come to power after nine years was very crucial . Chandrababu, a politically-savvy veteran, defeat was not the easiest thing and jagan alos not a common man for most political parties . With this, Jagan's political career became the inspiration for many politicians