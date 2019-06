వక్ఫ్ బోర్డు చైర్మన్ గా జలీల్ ఖాన్ , ఏపీ బ్రాహ్మణ కార్పోరేషన్ చైర్మన్ గా ఆనంద్ సూర్య రాజీనామా

English summary

TDP leader Vijayawada West constituency former MLA Jaleel Khan resigned as chairman of AP Wakf Board. Jalil Khan had been forcefully resigned from his post as he was blackmailed that if he don't go away he will be forced to get out of the Waqf Board . TDP leader Anand Surya also submitted his resignation to AP Brahmin Corporation. In his tenure, he said that he has worked hard for Brahmins in the AP. The TDP leaders asked chief minister Jagan to fulfill the promises that he made during the AP Assembly polls. In the future, the TDP leader Anand Surya said that he will work to strengthen TDP . Jaleel Khan also said that he respect's the judgment given by the people, he has been working hard for five years, but it is very disappointing that people defeat TDP said Jaleel Khan .