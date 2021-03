కమలానికి పవన్ విడాకులేనా? -బీజేపీ వల్ల జనసేనకు భారీ నష్టం -తిరుపతిలో ఒంటరిగా బరిలోకి!

English summary

The BJP-Jana Sena party alliance seems to be on the verge of splitting once again, especially after Pawan Kalyan's announcements. Pawan Kalyan had expressed his unhappiness over the attitude of Telangana BJP unit leaders not respecting the JSP and threatened to move out of the BJP alliance. This, followed by a statement made by the party's state general secretary Pothina Mahesh in Vijayawada has raised clear indications that the friendship between the two parties could soon come to an end.