జనసేన ముగిసిపోయిన కథా..? లేక కొత్త అధ్యాయానికి శ్రీకారమా?

English summary

The Janasana believes that decentralisation will not be what is much, and that administrative complexes with the capital should be all in one place. Pawan Kalyan decided to go ahead with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which feels that his power in the fight against the capital is not enough to solve public problems. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which wants to be strengthened in the AP, is going to take the right decision at the right time to look for a proper platfarm.