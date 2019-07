జగన్ పాలనపై జయప్రకాశ్ నారాయణ్ .. ఇది జమిందారీ వ్యవస్థ కాదన్న జేపీ

English summary

Lok Satta Chief Jayaprakash Narayana said since the beginning, political leaders used to please the voters by various means to win in the election. In an interview with a program of Lok Satta Chief has shared his thoughts keeping in mind the context of the present election process. jagan government rule is like feudal system rule it seems jayprakash stated. Money plays a vital role in the election and it helps a party to win in the election, Lok Satta President said. Jayaprakash Narayana has commented on the demand of Special Category Status to AP and CM Jagan's stand on it. He has also reacted on the demolition of illegal constructions in the state capital region.