కడప ఫ్యాక్షన్ అసెంబ్లీలో .. ఇది రాజన్న రాజ్యమా .. సస్పెన్షన్ పై భగ్గుమంటున్న టీడీపీ

English summary

The ruling YSR Congress Party was trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly using different strategies, and one of them is the targeting of TDP Deputy Leader K Actchannaidu, alleged Telugu Desam MLAs at the Legislative Assembly Media Centre here on Tuesday. TDP MLAs, led by Anagani Satya Prasad, said no opportunity was being given to the Opposition MLAs to voice their opinion in the Legislative Assembly, and on Tuesday, in a planned move TDP leader Mr. Actchannaidu was suspended for no reason at all. Calling the bid to prevent Mr. Actchannaidu from speaking as ‘Operation Actchannaidu’, he said that the TDP MLAs had to stage a walk out as there was no chance whatsoever for them to speak in the House.