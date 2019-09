వైసీపీకి షాక్ ఇచ్చిన నేత .. టీడీపీలో చేరిక .. 100 రోజుల పాలనకు ఇద్దే అద్దం అన్న బాబు

English summary

Many Telugu Desam Party leaders are looking for other alternatives now. While a few of them are looking towards BJP, a few are in touch with YSRCP and might be switching loyalties sooner or later.However, the latest reports are indicating an interesting development.Reportedly, key leader of YSRCP Donnu Dora has joined in Telugu Desam Party. He met with Chandrababu and joined the yellow party.Rarely do we see ruling party leaders joining in opposition parties. This is leaving YSRCP forces worried. Donnu Dora came second in Araku assembly election where he contested as YCP rebel MLA. He garnered more votes than TDP candidate Kidari Sravan. So, Donnu Dora’s addition should come as a big boost to TDP.