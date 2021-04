జగన్ దెబ్బకు టీడీపీ ఔట్ , తిరుపతిలోనూ నో డిపాజిట్స్ : చంద్రబాబు టార్గెట్ గా కొడాలి నానీ సంచలనం

English summary

In the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election campaign, Minister Kodali Nani is targeting the Telugu Desam Party and the BJP. Kodali Nani, the Minister for Civil Supplies, was outraged in his own style, saying that the BJP would compete with the NOTA in Tirupati and that the Telugu Desam party had collapsed, needless to say. Kodali Nani said that Chandrababu's party will not get any deposits in the Tirupati by-election.