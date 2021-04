ఎన్టీఆర్ , మోడీ , పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కాళ్లు పట్టుకొని సీఎం అయిన చరిత్ర చంద్రబాబుది : కొడాలి నాని ధ్వజం టిడిపి అధ్య

English summary

YSR Congress party minister Kodali Nani has lashed out at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Kodali Nani said that Chandrababu had run away from the elections for fear of defeat. Kodali Nani sharply criticized chandrababu holded NTR, Modi and Pawan Kalyan's legs for making him the CM . NTR has certified that Chandrababu is the No. 1 backstabber. Kodali Nani made harsh remarks against Chandrababu during the Tirupati election campaign.