చంద్రబాబు కారణంగానే నిమ్మగడ్డ భ్రష్టు; బాబు కబంధ హస్తాల నుండి బయటకు రా : లక్ష్మీ పార్వతి సలహా

English summary

AP Telugu Akademi Chairman Lakshmi Parvathi made interesting remarks on the latest developments in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Lakshmi Parvathi criticized nimmagadda corrupted the system and made the wrong decision due to Chandrababu.Nimmagadda , who had earned a good name for many years in the past, said that he was losing all the good name he had now, because of chandrababu.