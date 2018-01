గుంటూరు కిడ్నీరాకెట్లో అనూహ్య మలుపులు...అందరూ బిగ్ షాట్లే!...అసలు దోషులెవరు?...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

More information is emerging over the kidney racket that was busted by Narsaraopet police in Guntur. The managing director of the hospital said that it is true that they had a patient named Siva Nageswar Rao, who needed kidney transplant. But they did not get permission from the hospital committee to perform the surgery, so the patient had left and got it done in some other hospital. Meanwhile, the donor, Venkatestwar Naik told the tahsildar that he had a lot of debts and the patient's relatives promised to help him. However, both Naik and Ravuri Ravi, on whose name the fake Aadhar was prepared, are missing.