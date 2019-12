నేనిక్కడే ఉన్నా ... ఆరోపణలపై నోరు విప్పిన మంగళగిరి ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆర్కే

English summary

YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said he and his party leaders have welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on state capital issue. Speaking to media channels, Mangalagiri YSRCP MLA while reacting to the news that he is missing in his constituency, said he was in Hyderabad for four days to attend a marriage event pertaining to his family members. YSRCP MLA has questioned TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and TDP leaders to answer the public of the Kuppam constituency who have been alleging that TDP President has been missing in his constituency from the last 40 years. He has faulted the opposition criticizing that it is unnecessarily politicizing the issue. Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has made it clear that their party will look after all the concerns of the farmers.