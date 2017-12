వాహనాలకు నిప్పు...విశాఖ జిల్లాలో మళ్లీ రెచ్చిపోయిన మావోలు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Local road works are underway at the JK veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam district. The Maoists tried to stop that works. For that alerts were also issued on this issue. However, the Maoists have observed that road construction work is going on under the supervision of security forces. Thats why Maoists set fire to JCB.