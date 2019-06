2024లో జనసేన సత్తా చూస్తారు అంటున్న మెగా బ్రదర్ నాగబాబు .. పవన్ పై ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagababu said that Janasena will win big in 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections.Nagababu said that Pawan Kalyan will develop as an alternative to Jagan and Chandrababu by next elections.“A lot of people said that they wanted to give Jagan a chance and that is the reason why he was voted to power. It came to my notice that most of these people will turn towards Janasena in 2024. This indicates that Janasena will win big in 2024 elections,” he said. It needs to be noted that Janasena won a single MLA seat in this year’s elections. Pawan Kalyan himself lost from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies.