ఎన్నికల్లో టీడీపీ అడ్డదారులు , మూన్నాళ్లుండే వ్యక్తిని చూసి రెచ్చిపోతున్న చంద్రబాబు : మంత్రి అనిల్ ధ్వజం

English summary

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was incensed that Chandrababu was doing politics with the support of Election Commission , saying that Chandrababu was provoking the person who had been in power for few days .Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was outraged that TDP AP president Atchannaidu was threatening YCP candidates. He was incensed that Telugudesam party leaders were committing anarchy at every step , said that there was no doubt over the winning of YCP more than 90 per cent of the seats .