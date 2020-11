పోలవరం ఎత్తు తగ్గదు .. టేప్ తెచ్చి కొలుచుకో : చంద్రబాబుకు మంత్రి అనిల్ పంచ్

English summary

Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has responded to criticism by TDP leaders over the height of the Polavaram project. The minister clarified that the height would not be less and announced that the polavaram would be completed by December 2021. Then Minister sarcastically said that Chandrababu can take a tape and measure the height of the project. He also said that YS Rajasekhar Reddy had started the Polavaram project and it will completed by Jaganmohan Reddy.