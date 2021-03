తిరుపతి లోక్సభ ఉప ఎన్నిక .. వైసీపీ అభ్యర్థిపై మంత్రి పెద్దిరెడ్డి రామచంద్రా రెడ్డి ఏమన్నారంటే

English summary

Minister peddireddy ramachandrareddy said that he was confident of securing a majority of up to three lakh votes in the Tirupati by-elections. Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy said that all the municipalities under Tirupati Lok Sabha have won by YCP . Peddireddy said that Dr. Gurumurthy is the YCP candidate in the Tirupati by-election.