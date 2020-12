సినిమాల్లో వకీల్ సాబ్,బయట పకీర్ సాబ్..పవన్ రాజకీయాలకు పనికిరాడన్న మంత్రి వెల్లంపల్లి

English summary

In the movies, Pawan Kalyan is called Vakil Saab, but outside, he is called Pakir Saab, said Minister Vellampalli Srinivas. Pawan Kalyan was incensed that he did not have the level to criticize CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas commented on the Pawan Krishna district tour that Pawan's visit was like a movie promotion. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has slammed Pawan Kalyan for not suitable for politics and saying that Pawan is acting in politics just like he is acting by taking payment in movies.