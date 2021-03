ఎమ్మెల్యే కేతిరెడ్డి వర్సెస్ కలెక్టర్: దళిత సంఘాల ఛలో ధర్మవరం; వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ఇంటివద్ద భారీ భద్రత

English summary

MLA Kethireddy Venkatramireddy's remarks on District Collector Gandham Chandradu have angered Dalits. In this context, the Dalit community today called for Chalo Dharmavaram. This created a tense situation in Dharmavaram. Police were heavily deployed at the residence of MLA Kethireddy Venkatramireddy following a call from Dalit groups to storm Kethireddy's residence. police set up barricades on all roads leading to the residence and is controlling traffic.