ఏపీ సీఎం-ఎల్వీ సుబ్రహ్మణ్యం! మధ్యలో శ్రీదేవి.. సీఎస్ ఆకస్మిక బదిలీకి అసలు కారణం అదేనా!

English summary

It seems that Mla Sridevi is not a Christian and that the report of the Hindu will be ready to send the president Office, CM Jagan's office Sent Orders to cs LV Subramanyam. And since the report sent to the Office of the President, the cs seems to have considered that the facts cannot be confused. The CM ego has been damaged by the fact that he has the responsibility to send an actual report to the incident and that Subrahmanyam is not able to do as the CM says. That's why the sudden transfer of the SC, the whispers are going on in Amaravathi.