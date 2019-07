మరోమారు తెరపైకి మోహన్ బాబు పేరు .. ఆ పదవి ఆయనకేనని ప్రచారం .. రూమర్స్ అంటున్న మోహన్ బాబు

English summary

Before the general elections, veteran actor Mohan Babu joined YSR Congress party and campaigned for it in Chittoor district. After Jagan taking oath as CM, there were rumours that Mohan Babu will be appointed as chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). But Jagan offered it to his uncle YV Subba Reddy and then everyone thought what gift will Jagan give to Mohan Babu!As per the political circles we hear that Mohan Babu is likely to be appointed as the chairman of Film Development Corporation. Being in the industry for nearly five decades, Mohan Babu's vast experience perfectly suits this job and CM Jagan might have thought the same.Along with this the AP CM is considering to appoint his party leaders for various nominated posts and here are the names for few for various corporations that making waves in YSRCP circles.