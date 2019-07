ఏపీ రైల్వే కేటాయింపులపై కేంద్రాన్ని నిలదీసిన ఎంపీ .. ప్రజలు ఆవును కోరితే ఎద్దును ఇస్తారా అని ఫైర్

English summary

In the case of the railway zone of Visakhapatnam, the people of Andhra Pradesh have demanded a cow, the center has given a bull, Rammohan sarcastically said. we ask for a cow and cnter gave a bull, and they covering you ask for an animal, that we gave the animal.Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, he said that the Center is looking to close the Walther division if the NDA government wants to create a zone with Walther, Vijayawada, Guntakal and Guntur divisions as the headquarters of the Walther division. He said that the Railway Zone was part of the law of partition and that the decision of the Center to make the AP a cynical decision could be a serious loss to the AP.Rammohan Naidu demanded that four stations from Palasa to Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district be added to the new zone. The TDP MP said that the budget has no shortage of Vishakha and Vijayawada metros and that 80 new lines and 50 dumplings have to be taken up in the state