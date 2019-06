కోడెల అవినీతిపై విజయసాయి ఫైర్..అద్దె పేరుతో కోట్లు లూటీ చేశారని మండిపాటు

English summary

The YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy commented that the TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has brought the black spot to the Speaker post.Through the twitter post, MP Vijayasai Reddy tweets that My heartfelt thanks to the party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing me as parliamentary party leader.He also congratulated MP Midhun Reddy over appointing as YSRCP floor leader in Lok Sabha, and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram as the party chief whip.In another tweet, MP said that by looting the public money, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has brought the black spot to the Speaker's post.He said Kodela has placed, Aarogyasri, Employee's health scheme, and Pharmacy Council offices in his own building which has no minimum facilities.For these offices, Kodela has collected the rent of Rs 16 per square feet, and later with recommendations, he got it increased to Rs 25 per square feet. In this way, Kodela Siva Prasada has looted more than 4.5 crores.