పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ ఓ బ్రహ్మాస్త్రం అంటూ ఎమోషనల్ అయిన నాగబాబు ... ఎందుకంటే

English summary

Mega Brother Nagababu is now a prominent leader in the Janasena party. He is also responsible for the Political Affairs Committee janasena , as well as the party co-ordination incharge. He said " Kalyan is a great Visionary leader,Never Question to Your Leader". He said he never questioned the party, even if he was bigger than Pawan Kalyan at home. He added that Pawan Kalyan should move forward as the party leaders are also need to move blindly in the path that the leader shows to us . He emotionally said that Pawan is a brahmasthra ... use that brahmasthra in important times only.