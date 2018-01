ఎమ్మెల్సీ ఎన్నికల ఎఫెక్ట్: చక్రం తిప్పిన బైరెడ్డి, ఏం జరిగిందంటే?

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy was used to Kurnool mlc elections for his re entry in to Tdp. He met with Chandrababu for the withdraw of the nomination of nagi reddy in Kurnool MLC elections recently. Byreddy will join in Tdp after Sankranti.