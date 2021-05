ఏపీలో ఆ పరీక్షలు కూడా రద్దు చెయ్యాలన్న లోకేష్ .. సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్ కు లేఖ, స్పందిస్తారా?

English summary

Nara Lokesh thanked CM Jagan for postponing the inter-examinations after a legal battle over concerns over the cancellation of Class X and Inter-examinations for three weeks. In the same vein, the state government has appealed for postponement of all examinations scheduled for May. AP is scheduled to hold various entrance exams in May. Semester exams in colleges and competitive exams for government jobs are to be held. Nara Lokesh demanded CM Jaganmohan Reddy to postpone the tests in the wake of the ongoing corona epidemic.