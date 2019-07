రావాలి కరెంట్ ..కావాలి కరెంట్ .. కొత్త నినాదం ఎత్తుకున్న నారా లోకేష్

English summary

'Raavali Jagan... Kaavali Jagan' was the slogan of YSR Congress party before the elections. Accordingly, the people of Andhra voted for the FAN party. It's been nearly two months that Jagan took the position of Chief Minister and now things are settling. But one issue has been a headache for YSRCP government and Jagan in recent times and it is electricity.Power interruptions have increased all over the state in the last two months and the government is not taking any necessary action for it. Highlighting this issue, TDP MLC Nara Lokesh shared a video of a household where is absolutely no power.Mocking Jagan, Lokesh tweeted that people who have called for 'Raavali Jagan... Kaavali Jagan...!' are now saying 'Raavali Current.... Kaavali Current...!' Lokesh also urged the AP CM to come out of the dark and address the electricity issue in the state at the earliest and then go for self-praising of his government.Lokesh's tweet is quite timely one.