శాసనమండలిలో సెలెక్ట్ కమిటీ వ్యవహారంలో కొత్త మలుపు .. అధికార పక్షానికి షాక్ ఇచ్చిన విపక్షాలు

English summary

The issue of AP Legislative Council referring to the two bills i.e Decentralization and CRDA repeal to select committees took a new turn. Parties have sent letters to the Chairman mentioning the names of their members to find a place in the select committees. YSRCP members countered stating that constituting committees are against the rules. The ruling party has alleged that as there was no voting done in the council, it can not be sent to select committees. The issue has become the subject of dispute between the members of the oppositions and the ruling party. The letters given to the chairman by TDP, BJP, and PDF on this aspect have become a focal point.