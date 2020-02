English summary

The scrapping of the parking fee at commercial establishments in Vizag is expected to soon be a reality with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal corporation (GVMC) issuing orders to this effect. As per the orders, citizens will not be charged any fee for a parking duration of less than half an hour. A parking duration of up to 60 minutes will attract no amount either given the vehicle owners make any purchase at the establishment. In the case where the vehicle is parked for over an hour, no fee will be charged if the purchase made is valued above the parking fee.