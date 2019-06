భద్రాచలం ఏపీకా.. ఎవరన్నారు .. ప్రతిపాదనేమీ లేదే అన్న మంత్రి ఇంద్రకరణ్ రెడ్డి

English summary

Telangana state minister Indrakaran Reddy has made interesting comments on Bhadrachalam in AP. He dismissed the news that the Bhadrachala pilgrimage in Khammam district would be handed over to Andhra Pradesh. Indrakaran Reddy questioned You asked me to give Bhadrachalam to AP and he said no such proposal was from the Telangana government. The news that the Bhadrachalan, the historic pilgrimage on the border of Khammam district, will be handed over to the AP, has been used in the social media for the past few days. The comments made by the Minister Inderankar Reddy are interesting that the Bhadrachalam would be merged with AP in order to merge the 7 mandals in the Polavaram jurisdiction and the CM KCR gave green signal.