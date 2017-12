Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Amaravathi: AP panchayat raj minister Nara Lokesh met with officials of panchayat raj. lokesh says that the Government have sanctioned NTR JalaSiri Phase II programme in the Financial Year 2016-17 for small and marginal farmers where additional groundwater recharge is available in the State. The programme essentially focus on utilization of available ground water resources and to promote conjunctive use of surface water and groundwater duly adhering to the norms mentioned under AP Water, Land and Trees Act-2002.