గోరంట్లకు పరిటాల శ్రీరామ్ వార్నింగ్..మేం గల్లీ లెవల్ ఫ్యాక్షనిస్టులమైతే నువ్వు ఢిల్లీ లెవల్ రేపిస్ట్ ..

English summary

Responding to remarks of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav against former minister Paritala Ravindra at a public meeting, TDP leader Paritala Sriram said that the MP criticised his father to please Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Gorantla should search for other options instead of criticising Paritala Ravi for withdrawal of police cases registered against him,” he mentioned. Paritala sriram criticised the mp is a delhi level repist first he need to solve his problems and cases himself .