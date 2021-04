పవన్ మెడకు పులివెందుల ఉచ్చు -జగన్ ఇలాకాలో జనసేనానిపై పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు -మున్సిపల్ కార్యవర్గం ఫైర్

English summary

amid remarks on pulivendula, a police complaint filed against janasena chief pawan kalyan at pulivendula urban police. Pulivendula Municipal Chairman Varaprasad and ysrcp leaders , councilors lodged a complaint with SI Gopinath against Pawan Kalyan for making indecent remarks on Pulivendula during tirupati by election campaign. pulivendula is home town of ap cm ys jagan.