పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ సంచలన నిర్ణయం ...త్వరలో పవన్ పత్రిక .. ప్రకటించిన జనసేనాని

English summary

Jansena's president, Power Star Pawan Kalyan, met with Janasana leaders at the party office in Manglagiri. At that time he made a sensational decision. The party has announced that it will be a news paper. The articles should be presented to the party ideology, plans, decisions and people from time to time. Pawan Kalyan came into the notion that Janasena party ideology is needed to spread in the public.That is why the party told the leaders about their news paper. Pavan Kalyan has revealed that the paper in which he is introducing a platform for intellectuals to express their opinions. This sensational decision taken by Pawan was a good development for the masses. Because the media has not given any press coverage in the last elections to the party. It became big minus to Janasena . .