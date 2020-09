జనసేన నేత అభిమానం .. పవన్ పుట్టిన రోజున సాగరతీరంలో జనసేనాని సైకత శిల్పం

English summary

Srikakulam district leader of the Janasena party expressed his admiration for Pawan Kalyan. Chaitanya, from Srikakulam district's Patapatnam constituency, wished his favorite hero Power Star and Janasena chief a happy birthday in an innovative way. He created a sculpture of Pawan with sand at Kalingapatnam, the confluence of the Vansadhara river and the seashore.