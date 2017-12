Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Congress MLA Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday asked Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan to clearly read the promises that AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had made to BCs in 2014 election manifesto. Krishnarao regretted over Pawan Kalyan's silence on Kapu reservation Bill that was passed by the Andhra Pradesh government recently.