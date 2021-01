వెంగయ్య మృతి వైసిపి పతనానికి నాంది, జగన్ కు , అన్నా రాంబాబుకు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ వార్నింగ్

English summary

Janasena Pawan Kalyan has warned that he will see how Anna Rambabu wins in the next assembly elections . Pawan kalyan said the vengaiah death was the beginning of the fall of the YCP. Pawan Kalyan visited the family of Janasena activist Vengaiah who was recently committed suicide . pawan console the family and gave financial assistance to Vengaiah's family. Vengaiah's wife broke down in tears after telling Pawan Kalyan about her husband's death. Pawan Kalyan assured that the Janasena party would support the Vengaiah family.